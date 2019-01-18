Three men jailed for life after murdering five people in a 'bomb-like' shop explosion in Leicester

Aram Kurd, 34 and Arkan Ali, 38 have been jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years at Leicester Crown Court for murdering five people in a “bomb-like” shop blast after plotting to gain a £300,000 insurance pay-out.

Hawkar Hassan, 33, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years for his part in the attack.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Holgate told Kurd, Ali and Hassan: "None of the defendants has shown the slightest bit of remorse for their wicked crimes. They were exceptionally callous and deceitful.

"I agree with the prosecution that it is plain beyond doubt that Kurd and Ali were both centrally involved in the planning of these crimes.

"It is plain from the way they both behaved in court and outside that they are highly manipulative and cunning individuals."

The trio used “many, many litres of petrol” in an arson attack on Kurd’s supermarket, causing an explosion which completely destroyed the shop and a flat above the premises on February 25 2018.

The next morning he told ITV News on camera he had no idea what caused the explosion and invented a detailed story of how he was thrown in the air by the blast.