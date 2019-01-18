Advertisement

What the papers say – January 18

A car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh and Brexit negotiations in Parliament make headlines on Friday.

Philip, 97, was driving a Land Rover when the accident involving a Kia happened near the Queen’s Sandringham Estate on Thursday afternoon.

The Daily Mirror reports comments that the Queen’s husband is “lucky to be alive”.

The Daily Mail says Philip had a “miracle escape” as he was unhurt in the incident.

A witness described the scene as “frightening”, The Sun says.

The duke was breath tested for alcohol by police after the crash, the Metro reports.

On to Brexit, and the Daily Telegraph says Theresa May faces mass Cabinet resignations unless she allows ministers to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn could face a large shadow cabinet walkout if he backs a second referendum, The Guardian reports.

The i says the Labour Party is divided over a ‘Plan B’ for Brexit.

In other news, The Times says Commons Speaker John Bercow could be blocked from becoming a Lord due to allegations of bias over the Brexit debate.

The Financial Times reports on Hitachi’s decision to suspend the building of a multibillion-pound nuclear power station in North Wales.

