What was the UK’s most popular new car colour in 2018?

Grey has overtaken black as the UK’s most popular new car colour. Motorists chose grey for more than 495,000 new cars in 2018, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This market share of 21% saw the colour claim top spot for the first time since records began in 1996.

Credit: PA Graphics

Black was in second place at 20%, followed by white (18%), blue (16%) and red (10%). New car sales declined by 7% in 2018 with the industry blaming a number of issues. Orange and beige cars bucked the trend with increases of 37% and 28% to claim seventh and 10th place respectively.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.