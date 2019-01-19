At least 21 people killed and more than 70 injured in pipeline explosion in Mexico

The leak was caused by an illegal tap that fuel thieves had drilled. Credit: AP

At least 21 people have been killed and more than 70 others injured after a explosion at a pipeline leaking fuel in central Mexico. Locals were collecting the spilling petrol in buckets and rubbish bins when the fuel ignited on Friday, officials said. The leak was caused by an illegal tap that fuel thieves had drilled into the pipeline in a small town in the state of Hidalgo, about 62 miles north of Mexico City, according to state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex). Video footage showed dozens of residents near the town of Tlahuelilpan gathered to collect spilled fuel in buckets, garbage cans and other vessels. Footage then showed flames shooting high into the air against a night sky and the pipeline ablaze while screams could be heard.

Hidalgo governor Omar Fayad said 21 people were killed immediately and 71 suffered burns in the blast at the duct that carries fuel -apparently petrol - from the Gulf coast to Tula, a city just north of Mexico City. "Caring for the wounded is our top priority," Mr Fayad said. Pemex attributed the blaze to "the manipulation of an illegal tap". President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has declared an offensive against fuel theft and the blast will further focus attention on the $3 billion (£2.33bn) per-year illegal industry. "I greatly lament the grave situation Tlahuelilpan is suffering because of the explosion of the duct," Mr Lopez Obrador tweeted. He called on all branches of government to assist the victims. Hidalgo state police said the leak was first reported at about 5pm local time. "There was a report that residents were on the scene trying to obtain fuel," according to a police report. Two hours later, the pipeline burst into flames. And another pipeline burst into flames in the neighbouring state of Queretaro, because of another illegal tap. Pemex said the fire near the city of San Juan del Rio "is in an unpopulated area and there is no risk to human beings".

Thieves drilled about 12,581 illegal taps in the first 10 months of 2018 in Mexico. Credit: AP