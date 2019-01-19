Diocese in apology after Native American surrounded by jeering youths

A diocese has apologised after videos emerged showing students from an all-male Catholic high school mocking Native Americans after a rally in Washington. The Indigenous Peoples March on Friday coincided with the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters, including a group from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky. Videos circulating online show one youth staring at and standing extremely close to Nathan Phillips, an elderly Native American man singing and playing a drum. Other students, some wearing Covington clothing and many wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats and sweatshirts, surrounded them, laughing and jeering.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a joint statement, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School apologised to Mr Phillips. Officials said they are investigating and will take “appropriate action, up to and including expulsion”. The statement said: “We extend our deepest apologies to Mr Phillips. “This behaviour is opposed to the church’s teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.