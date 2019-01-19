‘Generation-defining failure’ on Brexit strengthens case for independence: SNP

An “historic and generation-defining failure” by the Conservatives on Brexit strengthens the case for Scottish independence, the SNP has claimed. The party’s depute leader Keith Brown said Theresa May’s historic Commons defeat of her Withdrawal Agreement and the political deadlock at Westminster has plunged the country into crisis. He said: “Westminster has long been unfit for purpose, but this self-inflicted crisis has exposed just how badly Scotland’s interests are being served.

“The Tories are guilty of an historic and generation-defining failure. An internal squabble has moved from the playing fields of Eton to the world stage, and ordinary people are set to pay the price. “It has become increasingly clear that the only way Scotland’s interests can be protected – and our democratic decisions respected – is through independence. “Too often Tory governments are imposed on Scotland, against our will and at great cost. Only independence will stop the Tories for good.” But Scotland in Union chief executive Pamela Nash said: “This is further proof that the SNP is desperately trying to weaponise Brexit to create further division in the country. “It’s a stark reminder to those who voted to remain in the EU that Keith Brown and Nicola Sturgeon plan to use your votes to break up the United Kingdom.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking about independence at Holyrood Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA