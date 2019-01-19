It Ain't Half Hot Mum actor Windsor Davies has died at the age of 88.

His daughter Jane said the comedy star, who topped the charts with Don Estelle in 1975, died peacefully on January 17.

She said in a statement: "His wife of 62 years, Eluned, passed away in September. They leave a large and very close family who will all remember them with love, laughter and gratitude."

He played Battery Sergeant-Major 'Shut Up' Williams from 1974 to 1981, and in 1975 had a number one hit with the novelty track Whispering Grass with his sitcom co-star, which was one of the biggest selling duets of all time on the UK charts.