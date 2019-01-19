Keir Starmer says 'public vote has to be an option' for Labour

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has said a public vote "has to be an option" days after the Labour leadership said a second referendum was "not the default" course of action.

Following a tumultuous week in Parliament, which saw Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement defeated by a record majority, Sir Keir said the Prime Minister had been "reckless" in her approach to the Brexit process.

In a speech to the Fabian Society new year conference in London on Saturday, Sir Keir said Labour stood by the commitment made at the party conference last year in Liverpool, that if it was unable to force a general election all options must remain on the table - including another referendum.

Sir Keir again made clear that he believed that in the event of a second referendum, the option of remaining in the EU must be on the ballot paper. "I don't think it is any secret I firmly believe there should be a Remain option - and there has to be a genuine Leave option," he said.