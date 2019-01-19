People from across Poland gather to remember stabbed Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz

People from across Poland are waiting in a long queue to enter the Gdańsk basilica for the funeral of the city's mayor who was stabbed to death at a charity event this week.

Polish and European officials are expected to attend the ceremony remembering mayor Pawel Adamowicz, 53, who died on Monday following the attack on Sunday.

The suspect is an ex-convict with a grudge against an opposition party that Mr Adamowicz once belonged to.

European Council President Donald Tusk, a personal friend of Mr Adamowicz, will join Poland's current and former presidents and prime ministers.

City mayors from other countries are also expected at the burial at the Gothic St Mary's Basilica.

The urn with the mayor's ashes will be laid to rest at one of the basilica's chapels.