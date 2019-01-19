- ITV Report
People from across Poland gather to remember stabbed Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz
People from across Poland are waiting in a long queue to enter the Gdańsk basilica for the funeral of the city's mayor who was stabbed to death at a charity event this week.
Polish and European officials are expected to attend the ceremony remembering mayor Pawel Adamowicz, 53, who died on Monday following the attack on Sunday.
The suspect is an ex-convict with a grudge against an opposition party that Mr Adamowicz once belonged to.
European Council President Donald Tusk, a personal friend of Mr Adamowicz, will join Poland's current and former presidents and prime ministers.
City mayors from other countries are also expected at the burial at the Gothic St Mary's Basilica.
The urn with the mayor's ashes will be laid to rest at one of the basilica's chapels.
Mr Adamowicz was addressing crowds on stage at the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity when he was attacked in front of a shocked audience.
Doctors operated for five hours on Mr Adamowicz, who was stabbed by the suspect, a 27-year-old who had been recently released from prison and served a term for bank robberies, in the heart and abdomen.
The man shouted out the attack was an act of revenge against a political party Mr Adamowicz had belonged to.