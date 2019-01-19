Recognise this ‘odd’ diner? It might get you a £1,000 meal on Richard Corrigan

Chef Richard Corrigan – who has won Great British Menu three times – has offered a £1,000 reward for information about a customer who “dined and dashed” at one of his London restaurants.

The restaurateur, 54, posted a picture on social media of a man who he said racked up a £1,500 bill and “finished with a Cuban (then) walked in to the night” after eating at Corrigan’s Mayfair on December 18.

He renewed his appeal on Twitter on Friday, saying there was “1000 Corrigan eating pounds” on offer for anyone with information about the man he called “Mr Pimpernel”.