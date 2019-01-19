Teenager charged over murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie

Detectives have charged a teenager on suspicion of the murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie, who was knocked from his moped and stabbed to death.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, of no fixed address but of the Wembley area was arrested in north west London on Saturday morning, Scotland Yard said.

He will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday, 21 January.

Detectives are continuing to investigate Jaden's murder and are asking anyone with information to contact incident room on 020 8345 3734 or Tweet information to @MetCC.