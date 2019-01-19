Teenager charged with murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie

Detectives have charged a teenager with the murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, was charged with murder after he was arrested on Saturday morning.

Majdouline, of no fixed address but from Wembley, north-west London, where he was arrested, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesman added: “Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are continuing to investigate Jaden’s murder and would appeal for anyone with information, who has yet to come forward, to call police.”

Jaden was stabbed to death on January 8 in Leyton, east London, after a group of five men in a black Mercedes rammed him off a moped, police believe.