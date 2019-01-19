Theresa May to brief Cabinet on cross-party Brexit talks

Theresa May is to hold a conference call with senior ministers as she prepares to tell MPs how she intends to proceed following the defeat of her Brexit plan.

Downing Street said she would speak to members of the Cabinet on Sunday and is expected to update them on her talks with other political parties.

The move comes as the pro-Brexit International Trade Secretary Liam Fox warned of a “political tsunami” if the Government fails to deliver on the 2016 referendum vote.