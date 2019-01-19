Trump offers temporary protection for immigrants in return for wall funding

President Donald Trump has offered to extend temporary protection for people brought to the US illegally as children in a bid to secure border wall funding. Mr Trump has struggled to find a way out of a four-week partial government shutdown over his demand to construct a wall between the US and Mexico. He promoted his plan on Saturday as a way to “break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown”.

President Donald Trump speaks about the partial government shutdown Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The president is also offering to extend protections for immigrants who came to the US as a result of war or natural disasters in their home countries. He said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring the proposal for a vote in the Senate this week. However Democrats, who control the House, are already saying they find the president’s offer unacceptable. Speaking from the White House, Mr Trump said he was offering a “commonsense compromise both parties should embrace”.

President Donald Trump has put forwards plans to end the government shutdown. Credit: AP