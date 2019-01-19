University celebrates life of engineer James Watt

The pioneering work of James Watt will be celebrated by the University of Glasgow with a year of events marking 200 years since the engineer’s death.

This year also marks the 250th anniversary of Watt’s steam engine patent, credited with kick-starting the industrial revolution and earning him a place in the history books.

Watt, born in Greenock, Inverclyde, on January 19 1736, undertook the work during his time as mathematical instrument maker at the university.

He will be the focus of a dedicated exhibition, a competition for school students, and an international symposium for engineering researchers.