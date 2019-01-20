Ant reveals rift with Dec over drink drive rap

Ant McPartlin has confessed the drink drive crash which forced him into rehab infuriated his TV partner Dec Donnelly. McPartlin, 43, told The Sun “tensions” flared with Donnelly, his best friend, who then presented Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here without him. Speaking about their conversation the day after the crash, he said: “He’s angry, of course he’s angry.

Ant and Dec with the Britain’s Got Talent judges Credit: John Stillwell/PA

“But it’s justified and I understood it. “Underneath all of that is love and still is love. “And that’s what we talked about more than anything.” He revealed the clash after telling the paper his new girlfriend, Anne-Marie Corbett, who was his personal assistant, has been his “rock”.

