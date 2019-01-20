Comic Relief ‘shocked’ workers ‘paid 35p per hour’ to make Spice Girls T-shirts

Comic Relief has said it is “shocked and concerned” by a report alleging that Spice Girls T-shirts sold to support its “gender justice” campaign were made by staff paid the equivalent of 35p per hour.

The charity tops, emblazoned with the message #IWannaBeASpicegirl, were allegedly made at a factory in Bangladesh where one worker claimed the mainly female workforce were verbally abused and overworked, the Guardian newspaper reported.

The £19.40 garments have been modelled online by celebrities like presenter Holly Willoughby, singer Sam Smith, and Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill.