Two dead and 22 injured in large fire at French ski resort Courchevel

Two people have died and 22 people injured, four seriously, in a large fire in the French ski resort of Courchevel.

The fire broke out just before dawn in a building in the heart of the Alpine village where seasonal workers were staying before spreading to two other buildings.

More than 70 firefighters were involved in bringing the fire under control and 60 people were evacuated.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims. ‏ The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.