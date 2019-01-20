Dinghy carrying suspected migrants ‘towed to Dover’

Suspected migrants crammed into a small dinghy have been towed to the coast at Dover by the Border Force, video appears to show.

Aerial footage shows eight people aboard the boat, which was first spotted by fisherman on Sunday morning, Sky News reported.

The suspected migrants appeared to be wrapped in blankets as they reached shore before being passed to officials.

It comes after a recent rise in the number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel from France in small boats.