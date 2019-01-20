Downing Street says backbencher moves to frustrate Brexit are ‘extremely concerning’

Two groups of MPs are said to be planning to table amendments to enable backbench MPs to frustrate Theresa May’s Brexit plans. Credit: PA

Downing Street has hit out at moves by rebel MPs to rewrite the Commons rule book in an attempt to derail Britain’s withdrawal from the EU. The two groups of MPs are said to be planning to table amendments to enable backbench MPs to take control of the business of the House to frustrate Theresa May’s Brexit plans. One group led by Tory former minister Nick Boles and the senior Labour MP Yvette Cooper is attempting to block a no-deal Brexit – something Mrs May strongly opposes.

Yvette Cooper has spoken out against a no-deal Brexit Credit: Yui Mok/PA

However The Sunday Times reported that a second group led by the former attorney general Dominic Grieve wants to go further and suspend the Article 50 withdrawal process. Downing Street described the moves as “extremely concerning” and said they underlined the need for MPs who supported Brexit to vote for it in the House. “The British public voted to leave the European Union and it is vital that elected politicians deliver upon that verdict,” a No 10 spokeswoman said. “Any attempt to remove the Government’s power to meet the legal conditions of an orderly exit at this moment of historic significance is extremely concerning. “This news should serve as a reminder to those MPs who want to deliver Brexit that they need to vote for it – otherwise there is a danger that Parliament could stop Brexit.” The reports comes as Mrs May prepares to brief Cabinet ministers on her talks with other party leaders and senior MPs following the crushing defeat of her Brexit deal last week in the Commons.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve has previously said politicians have a duty to prevent the country committing national suicide in relation to Brexit Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

The Sunday Times said it had obtained leaked emails showing that Mr Grieve had been in secret communication with a Commons clerk of bills Colin Lee to discuss how it could be possible suspend Article 50. In one email sent on Wednesday, Mr Lee was said to have made clear that the aim of the plan was to delay Brexit. “What follows is just for you and you will understand the terms,” he said. “We have been thinking that legislation is needed, but it occurs to me the substantive motion, say calling for Article 50 extension, could be made.” In a statement, a House of Commons spokesman said: “It is common practice for clerks to provide advice to Members on the drafting of many items of parliamentary business, such as bills, motions and amendments. “This advice is provided on a rigorously impartial basis. We do not comment on individual cases.” Mrs May is due to make a statement to MPs on Monday setting out how she intends to proceed with Brexit after the tumultuous events of last week. She will also table a “neutral” motion – which is expected to attract a flurry of amendments from MPs – which will be debated and voted on on January 29.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has warned of the consequences if Brexit is not delivered Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA