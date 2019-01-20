Spanish rescuers struggle to reach toddler trapped in borehole for seven days

Rescuers trying to reach a two-year-old boy trapped in a deep, narrow borehole are being hampered by difficult terrain.

There has been no contact made with Julen Rosello, who fell into the 360 feet shaft a week ago in the countryside northeast of Malaga.

At just 10 inches wide, the borehole is too narrow for adults to enter and the rescue effort has been hindered by difficult terrain.

The experts are hoping to dig a horizontal tunnel to the spot where they believe the boy is trapped, but authorities said on Sunday that a drill used to create a vertical shaft parallel to the waterhole had hit a rocky patch.