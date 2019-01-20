Injured Duke of Edinburgh crash passenger has ‘no idea if royal is sorry’

A mother-of-two who was injured in a dramatic car crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh has claimed no-one from the Royal Family has contacted her to offer an apology. Emma Fairweather, 46, broke her wrist when the Kia she was travelling in hit a Land Rover being driven by the Queen’s consort near Sandringham on Thursday. Separately, police have spoken to the duke after he was pictured driving a new Land Rover without a seatbelt just 48 hours after the crash with a car carrying Ms Fairweather, another woman and a nine-month-old baby.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said Philip exchanged “well-wishes” with the injured women following the collision on the busy A-road, but Ms Fairweather told the Sunday Mirror this was not the case. She told the paper: “I still haven’t had any contact from the Royal household. “Maybe he should prioritise that over test driving his new car.”

The Duke of Edinburgh, was left “very shocked’ and shaken by the incident Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The 97-year-old passed a police eyesight test on Saturday morning as the investigation into Thursday’s crash continues, with police saying “any appropriate action” will be taken if necessary. Ms Fairweather has questioned whether the duke should continue driving, and added: “It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he’s sorry at all.” The duke reportedly said “I’m such a fool” as he was pulled from his wrecked Freelander on Thursday after it flipped on its side from the impact in the crash in Norfolk.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Retired NHS worker Victoria Warne told The Sun she spoke to the duke at the scene of the crash as she looked after the injured occupants of the Kia. The 72-year-old, from Norfolk, said: “The passenger from the other car told me, ‘I always wanted to meet a royal – but not this way’. She said the duke asked after the welfare of the Kia occupants, adding: “He looked so worried and told me, ‘I’m such a fool’.”

Lawyer Nick Freeman said low sun may ‘afford’ the duke a defence Credit: Nigel Roddis/PA

Her 75-year-old husband Roy helped the stricken duke out of his car, and he told The Sun Philip was overheard telling police he had been “dazzled by the sun”. Nick Freeman, the lawyer dubbed Mr Loophole, said the duke could be prosecuted for driving without due care and attention if he was deemed to have made a mistake. But he added: “If the sun was so low and right in your eyes, sometimes it’s impossible to see, and that may well have been the case, and that would afford him a defence.” The duke, who retired from public duties in 2017 but remains active, could also avoid prosecution by surrendering his licence, according to the lawyer known for representing celebrity clients like David Beckham.

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate Credit: John Stillwell/PA