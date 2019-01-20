Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley ‘in talks over possible HMV takeover’

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley is in talks over a possible takeover of HMV, according to reports.

Mr Ashley has handed an offer to administrators KPMG for the struggling high street music chain, which has more than 100 stores, Sky News reports.

It comes months after he saved department store chain House of Fraser from collapse in a £90 million deal in August.

KPMG said “a number of offers” have been received for HMV since it went into administration in December, but declined to reveal the identity of bidders.