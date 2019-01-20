Remains of six holocaust victims are given burial in Britain after 20 years in museum archives

The remains of six unknown Jews murdered in Auschwitz were buried at a Jewish cemetery on Sunday morning after spending decades in a museum archive.

Around 50 Holocaust survivors joined hundreds of other members of the Jewish community at the United Synagogue New Cemetery in Bushey, Hertfordshire, for the funeral service.

London's Imperial War Museum (IWM) made the decision to return them to the Jewish community after a stocktake of its Holocaust material last year.

The ashes and bones of the six unknown victims were sent from Auschwitz to the Imperial War Museum in London in 1997.

Scientific tests later discovered they were five adults and one child, but nothing else is known about them.

The funeral service was the first for Holocaust victims to be held in the UK.

After a 40-minute service a small coffin, which held the remains of all six victims, was carried to its plot where it was buried with earth from Israel. The survivors and other mourners lined up to throw earth on to the coffin.