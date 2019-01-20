Staff shortages mean fire service vehicles cannot be used: Lib Dems

A number of fire and rescue service vehicles are unable to be used to respond to emergencies due to staffing shortages, according to the Lib Dems. The party said a freedom of information request revealed that between November 2017 and the same month of last year, an average of 24 vehicles across the country could not be operated at any one time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the vehicles, which include fire engines, were “unavailable due to staffing on an average of 3.83% of the time”. The Lib Dems said the SFRS figures show staffing problems resulted in appliances being unavailable for 4.72% of the time at fire stations across the east of Scotland, 4.58% in the west, and 2.19% in the northern area. As of April 2018, the SFRS had 632 operational appliances, including 417 fire engines. Lib Dem justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: “These figures indicate that at any time the equivalent of 24 fire and rescue service appliances are unavailable due to staffing.

