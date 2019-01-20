UK Weather Forecast: Cloudy start across central & eastern parts. Largely dry & bright elsewhere.

Tonight:Many central and southeastern parts will see extensive low cloud and hill fog, with patchy rain and drizzle in places. Many northern areas will be mostly clear and frosty.

Monday:Low cloud across parts of England and Wales should break up to give some sunny spells. Meanwhile, strengthening winds, heavy rain and hill snow will make inroads into northwestern areas.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:An icy start as rain and hill snow clears east on Tuesday, with blustery, often wintry showers following on to western areas. Staying cold thereafter, though generally drier and brighter.