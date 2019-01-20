Who are the traitors in Parliament?

Nicky Morgan is one of several MPs being criticised. Credit: PA

We are witnessing a titanic struggle between the executive - personified by the prime minister - and Parliament. That much is true. But is this anti-democratic or grotesquely unconstitutional or a coup or an attempt by a handful of arrogant MPs to shamelessly refuse to implement the revealed will of the British people that the UK should leave the European Union? Because today you will hear and read the widespread charge of treachery against backbench Tories like Dominic Grieve, Nick Boles, Nicky Morgan, Sir Oliver Letwin and Dame Caroline Spelman - for daring to seek a single day of Commons business shaped by MPs and not by the executive, so MPs can reveal their Brexit preference. But surely the accusation of infamy is bizarre. Here is why.

Liam Fox said MPs were trying to 'steal Brexit'. Credit: PA

First, leaving the EU is the most important decision this country has taken in decades, and the ramifications on our prosperity, security and influence in the world will resonate for many more decades. Second, the prime minister's plan to leave the EU was not just resoundingly defeated by MPs, it was defeated by a margin of historic proportions - and those most responsible for her defeat are the Tory Brexit MPs who (along with some close to the PM) are now accusing the Grieveses, Boleses and Letwins of betraying democracy and the prime minister, even though Boles, Letwin, Spelman, Morgan et al (though not Grieves) actually backed the PMs Brexit plan. Third, throughout most of British history, a defeat of such momentous importance for the nation and a government would have been followed in short order, probably by a general election, and failing, that by the resignation of a prime minister. Neither has happened, partly because of the legacy of the last prime minister David Cameron whose Fixed Term Parliament Act makes it almost impossible for MPs to throw out a failing government, and partly because those same outraged Tory Brexiters launched a premature coup before Christmas against the PM - which means that she is now safe in office for another year.

Dominic Grieve wants a no-deal off the table. Credit: PA

So the normal valves in the British constitution that let pressure out of the system when there is an irreconcilable conflict between the executive and the legislature are not functioning properly. But the genius of the British constitution is its adaptability. All the Boleses, Letwins and Greiveses are doing - with the help of the clerks of the Commons - is finding another valve. The point is that right now it is unclear whether the PM has the authority to get any version of Brexit through the Commons. So is it really so scandalous for Tory and Labour backbenchers to join forces to express their collective will - which could take the form of binding legislation or an indicative motion - that a no-deal Brexit should be taken off the table, given that they take the view that a no-deal Brexit would wreak havoc to this country's prosperity and security? The PM may beg to differ. But in a democracy, differences on an issue of such magnitude are quite properly debated and resolved by elected representatives, not ruled as improper by a threatened executive.

Rees-Mogg could end up voting for the prime minister's revised deal. Credit: PA