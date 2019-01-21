Brexit Plan B? All you need to know as Theresa May lays out fresh plans to MPs

Theresa May is due to lay out her fresh plans to get a Brexit deal through Parliament on Monday. Here is everything you need to know about where the Brexit process is at. Cross-party talks ‘end without agreement’

Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil her Plan B in the Commons Credit: House of Commons

Despite efforts to bridge the Brexit divide between the party leaders last week, there is no sign yet that Theresa May is prepared to scrub out her red lines. The Prime Minister is required to update MPs on her “Plan B” in the Commons on Monday. However reports suggest she intends to instead press on with attempts to win over her own MPs and the Democratic Unionist Party by assuaging objections to the Irish backstop – aka Plan A. Brexiteer shift?

Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would back Mrs May’s deal over no deal Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The PM met with a group of Brexiteer former ministers on Thursday. Attendee John Whittingdale said it had been a “constructive meeting” and he was convinced an agreement that satisfies a majority of Tories and DUP remained possible. Meanwhile Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group of Brexiteer MPs, has signalled that he may ultimately choose to support Mrs May’s deal. Writing in the Mail on Sunday the leading Eurosceptic said that in a choice between the withdrawal agreement and no Brexit he would back her deal. DUP on side?

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and DUP Leader Arlene Foster met Mrs May Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Leader Arlene Foster and her deputy Nigel Dodds also visited Downing Street for talks last week. Mrs Foster said the issue of the Irish backstop needed to be dealt with “in a very clear way”. Mr Dodds said the details on how progress could be made were being discussed but that it was not “useful to give too much of a running comment on the details”. Labour attacks “appeasement” strategy

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has urged Mrs May to take no deal off the table Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA