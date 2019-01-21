British Airways to give plane 1960s-era makeover to celebrate centenary

British Airways is to paint four of its aircraft in retro livery to celebrate its centenary.

The first to be given the makeover will be a Boeing 747, which will get a British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) design.

This livery was originally used between 1964 and 1974.

The plane will arrive at Heathrow airport on February 18 and will enter service the following day.

Details of three more planes to be painted in retro liveries have yet to be disclosed.