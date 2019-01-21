China to cut number of Everest climbers to aid clean-up

China will cut the number of climbers attempting to scale Mount Everest from the north by a third this year as part of plans for a major clean-up on the world’s highest peak.

The total number of climbers attempting to reach the summit the world’s highest peak at 8,850 metres (29,035ft) from the north will be limited to less than 300 and the climbing season restricted to spring, state media reports said.

The clean-up efforts will include the recovery of the bodies of climbers who died at more than 8,000 metres (26,246ft) up the mountain.

Parts of Everest are in China and Nepal. Each year, about 60,000 climbers and guides visit the Chinese north side of the mountain, which China refers to by its Tibetan name, Mount Qomolangma.