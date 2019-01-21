Five-year-old Peppa Pig fans in China get green light for 'dream' visit to Buckingham Palace

Two five-year-old Peppa Pig fans from China have been promised a "dream-come-true" visit to Buckingham Palace this summer.

The twins posted a video on the social media channel Weibo expressing their wish to make the visit just like Peppa Pig, the star fictional character from a British animation series.

Just over a week later the sisters were invited to afternoon tea with the British Ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward.

During the afternoon they were told the British Embassy and local kids entertainment platform, Youku, would help them make their trip possible in summer.