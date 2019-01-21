Domestic abusers to be banned from cross-examining their victims in court

Domestic abuse victims will no longer face cross-examination by their abusers. Credit: Press Association

Domestic abuse victims will no longer face cross-examination by their abusers in family courts. The change is part of a Government package to tackle domestic abuse and the draft Bill - published on Monday - aims to support victims and their families and pursue offenders, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said. The new legislation will introduce the first statutory Government definition of domestic abuse to specifically include economic abuse and controlling and manipulative non-physical abuse. It will also establish a domestic abuse commissioner to drive the response to domestic abuse issues and new domestic abuse protection notices and domestic abuse protection orders to further protect victims and place restrictions on the actions of offenders.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The legislation will prohibit the cross-examination of victims by their abusers in the family courts and provide automatic eligibility for special measures to support more victims to give evidence in the criminal courts, the MoJ said. The Home Office has published a report into the economic and social cost of domestic abuse, which reveals the crime cost England and Wales £66 billion in 2016-17. According to the research, the vast majority of this cost (£47 billion) was a result of the physical and emotional harm of domestic abuse but it also includes other factors such as cost to health services (£2.3 billion), police (£1.3 billion) and victim services (£724 million). Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Throughout my political career I have worked to bring an end to domestic abuse and support survivors as they take the brave decision to leave their abuser and rebuild their lives.

“We know, from the harrowing experiences of victims and their families, that there is still more to do to stamp out this life-shattering crime and the Domestic Abuse Bill will lead the way in bringing about the changes we need to achieve this.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.