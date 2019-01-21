- ITV Report
Donald Trump nominated for worst actor in the Razzies
US President Donald Trump has earned a nod for worst actor in the 39th annual Razzie Awards.
John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic, the Will Ferrell comedy Holmes & Watson, conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza’s Death Of A Nation and the R-rated puppet comedy The Happytime Murders all earned six nominations for the mock movie awards ceremony.
The Golden Raspberry Awards, nicknamed the Razzies, are a parody of events such as the Oscars.
Along with Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes and Travolta in Gotti, the Razzies nominated Trump - who appeared in Death Of A Nation and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 - for worst actor.
It also nominated President Trump and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" for worst screen combo.
US First Lady Melania Trump was also nominated for worst supporting actress.
The worst picture candidates are Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson, Robin Hood and Winchester.
The Razzie awards seek to recognise the worst movies and performances of the year.
The winners will be revealed on February 23.