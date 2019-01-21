Donald Trump nominated for worst actor in the Razzies

US First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump have both been nominated for a Razzie Award. Credit: AP

US President Donald Trump has earned a nod for worst actor in the 39th annual Razzie Awards. John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic, the Will Ferrell comedy Holmes & Watson, conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza’s Death Of A Nation and the R-rated puppet comedy The Happytime Murders all earned six nominations for the mock movie awards ceremony. The Golden Raspberry Awards, nicknamed the Razzies, are a parody of events such as the Oscars.

Johnny Depp is also up for an award, for Sherlock Gnomes. Credit: Ian West/PA

Along with Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes and Travolta in Gotti, the Razzies nominated Trump - who appeared in Death Of A Nation and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 - for worst actor. It also nominated President Trump and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" for worst screen combo. US First Lady Melania Trump was also nominated for worst supporting actress.

The Will Ferrell comedy Holmes & Watson has been nominated for six Razzies Credit: PA