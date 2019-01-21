- ITV Report
Firefighters show four-year-old girl women can tackle blazes too
Firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service have recorded a heart-warming message for a young girl who thought she couldn't realise her dream of becoming a firefighter because she's a girl.
Esme's mother, Hannah Summers, took to Twitter to highlight her plight.
She said: "My four-year-old came home yesterday saying she wished she was a boy so she could be a fireman.
"When I said girls can be firefighters too she said, 'but I've seen in books they are all boys and I don't want to be the only girl.' Any good videos/books I can show her?" she added.
West Midlands Fire Service responded to the tweet with a short video featuring female fire crew and the message that boys and girls can both be firefighters.
Their message - "We’re firefighters and we’re girls!" - has since been echoing around the globe.
The fire service also tweeted: "Coincidentally on the same day as we picked up the tweet from Esme’s Mum, West Midlands Fire Service were honouring their Staff who had completed 30 years dedicated service; one of which was Julie Cooper our very first female Firefighter who joined in 1989."
Fire and rescue colleagues around the world have joined the response under the hashtag #FirefightingSexism.
Ms Summers thanked the service and all the female fire crew who had responded with photos of themselves in uniform by sharing a drawing by her daughter as a firefighter
"Incredibly touched by all the responses to my tweet re my daughter wanting to be a firefighter and the awesome vid by West Mids Fire," she said.
"Thanks for all the fantastic photos of women firefighters - you all totally rock.
"Esme has drawn a pic of herself as a firefighter to say thank you," Ms Summers added.
WMFS Station Commander Marc Hudson said: "We wanted to let Esme know: of course you can be a firefighter!
"And it was a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of firefighting as a career for women."