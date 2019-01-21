Firefighters show four-year-old girl women can tackle blazes too

Firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service have recorded a heart-warming message for a young girl who thought she couldn't realise her dream of becoming a firefighter because she's a girl.

Esme's mother, Hannah Summers, took to Twitter to highlight her plight.

She said: "My four-year-old came home yesterday saying she wished she was a boy so she could be a fireman.

"When I said girls can be firefighters too she said, 'but I've seen in books they are all boys and I don't want to be the only girl.' Any good videos/books I can show her?" she added.