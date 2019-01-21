Fifth arrest in Londonderry car bomb blast investigation

A fifth man has been arrested by detectives investigating a car bomb blast outside a court in Londonderry. The man, 50, was detained under the Terrorism Act. Four men arrested on Sunday remained in police custody on Monday afternoon. Officers probing the dissident republican bombing on Saturday night arrested the latest suspect for questioning about an armed robbery in the city last Tuesday.

Handout photo taken from the PSNI Twitter page @PSNIDCSDistrict of the scene of a suspected car bomb on Bishop Street in Londonderry.

The arrest came as police investigated reports of a vehicle hijacking in Derry on Monday morning. A security alert was triggered following a report that three masked men hijacked a white Transit van in the Circular Road area before throwing an object in the back and abandoning the vehicle. Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “We are now putting in place cordons in the area, and we anticipate significant disruption to the local community while we work to make the scene safe.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.