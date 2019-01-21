Four held over Londonderry car bombing released

Four men arrested on suspicion of a car bombing in Londonderry have been released. The men, aged 42, 34 and two aged 21, were arrested on Sunday by detectives investigating the explosion in Bishop Street, Derry, on Saturday. They have been released unconditionally. A 50-year-old man arrested on Monday remains in police custody. Officers probing the dissident republican bombing arrested the 50-year-old for questioning about an armed robbery in the city last Tuesday.

Monday also saw three significant security alerts in the city, triggered by the hijacking of two vehicles by masked men. In the first incident, three men reportedly hijacked a white Transit van in the Circular Road area at around 11.30am before throwing an object in the back and abandoning the vehicle. Army bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion on the van. Just over two hours later, at 1.45pm, police received a report that four masked men – one allegedly armed with a gun – had hijacked a postal delivery van on Southway. Police said the two occupants of the van were ordered to drive to Lonemoor Road and leave it there. Both incidents prompted sizeable security alerts, with nearby residents evacuated. The third incident saw another abandoned vehicle in the city cause panic on Monday night.

Police attended Northland Road after an Asda delivery van was left parked across the road, stopping traffic in front of St Mary’s secondary school. Elderly residents were evacuated from their homes in pyjamas as police attempted to secure the area. Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Superintendent Gordon McCalmont warned of widespread disruption. “We understand the effect this will have on the local community, but we will not take any chances when it comes to keeping people safe,” he said. On Monday afternoon, Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley told MPs the weekend bomb blast, which caused no injuries, had “absolutely nothing to do with Brexit”.

She said: “Nobody should try and draw any connection between what happened on Saturday night and any of the discussions we are having in this place or with our friends in Europe. “The attack that happened on Saturday night is a result of a threat level that has been in place since before the Brexit vote. “These are plots and activities that these people have been working on and trying to carry out for many, many years and we need to be clear with them that those activities are not welcome, the people of Northern Ireland do not want to see this kind of activity on their streets.” A dissident republican group styling itself as the New IRA has been blamed for the bombing outside Bishop Street court.

