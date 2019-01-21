High street ‘to shed another 175,000 jobs in 2019’

Another 175,000 jobs are set to be lost from the high street this year, while the value of retail property will tumble amid challenges facing the sector, new research shows.

Over 23,000 shops are expected to close in 2019, according to research by real estate adviser Altus Group.

The numbers mark a significant increase on 2018, when a series of company failures and store closure programmes claimed nearly 20,000 stores and 150,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, the woes of the industry are set to hit the value of retail property, which is expected to decline by 15.9% as shoppers are tempted away from the high street by online alternatives.

Altus Group’s annual Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Innovation Report found that 62% of major UK property owners and investors say Amazon and other online players have disrupted the retail property market.

A further 78% said the trend towards “experiential” retailing is now impacting their investment decisions, as customers seek out experience-led shopping.