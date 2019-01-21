Four on trial in Paris over 2013 horsemeat scandal

Four people have gone on trial in Paris over an elaborate alleged scheme which fed consumers across Europe frozen foods containing cheap horse meat fraudulently labelled as pricier beef.

The defendants at the trial include two former executives of French company Spanghero, accused of various fraud charges, and two Dutch meat traders.

The French executives - former Spanghero director Jacques Poujol and ex-plant director Patrice Monguillon - are accused of selling more than 538 tons of horse meat mislabelled as beef to Tavola, a subsidiary of Comigel, a company whose frozen meals were sold to companies across Europe.

The scandal broke in 2013 in Britain and quickly spread as horse meat turned up in frozen supermarket meals such as burgers and lasagne, as well as in beef pasta sauce and in school lunches and in hospital meals.

Millions of products were pulled from shop shelves in Britain, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden and Norway, and supermarkets and food suppliers were told to test processed beef products for horse DNA.