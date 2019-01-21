- ITV Report
-
Avon scraps advert that 'shames women' after campaign was called out by Jameela Jamil
Beauty brand Avon has scrapped a marketing campaign - said to "shame women" - after facing a backlash online.
Actress Jameela Jamil was among those to criticise the advert that stated: "Dimples are cute on your face (not on your thighs)."
The Good Place star called on the company to "stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite".
"They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to 'fix' them, is to literally set us up for failure," she added.
Following the criticism, Avon USA told customers the campaign was intended "to be light hearted and fun, but we realise we missed the mark".
They announced they have "removed this messaging from all future marketing materials."
Several others had also taken to social media to hit out against the cosmetics company.
The campaign also used the phrase "every body is beautiful" before explaining how women can remove cellulite and stretch marks while using their products.
Since pictures of the campaign circulated, the cosmetics company have apologised for "messing up" on the messaging of the campaign.
Avon UK has insisted "Naked Proof is not an AVON UK campaign and will not appear across any of our materials."