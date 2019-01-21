Avon scraps advert that 'shames women' after campaign was called out by Jameela Jamil

Beauty brand Avon has scrapped a marketing campaign - said to "shame women" - after facing a backlash online.

Actress Jameela Jamil was among those to criticise the advert that stated: "Dimples are cute on your face (not on your thighs)."

The Good Place star called on the company to "stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite".

"They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to 'fix' them, is to literally set us up for failure," she added.

Following the criticism, Avon USA told customers the campaign was intended "to be light hearted and fun, but we realise we missed the mark".

They announced they have "removed this messaging from all future marketing materials."