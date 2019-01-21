'I'm Martin from Wakefield': Football fan amused by Sky Sports live TV mix-up over Jan Siewert

Not the man touted to be the next Huddersfield Town manager. Credit: Eorl Crabtree of Martin Warhurst

Lifelong Manchester City fan Martin Warhurst saw the lighter side as a case of mistaken identity led to him being touted as the next Huddersfield boss on live television. Warhurst - chief executive of Martin House, a charity that provides hospice care for children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire - was attending the John Smith's Stadium for the first time in his life to watch City take on the Terriers. Sat in the directors' box, he was alerted to Sky Sports beaming his face around the country, suggesting he might be Borussia Dortmund reserve team coach Jan Siewert, who has been heavily linked with the vacant Huddersfield manager's job.

Warhurst told Press Association Sport: "It was bizarre. Basically what happened is I was sat in the crowd and suddenly I was aware of a guy coming towards me from the right hand side "He said, 'Are you Jan, the new manager?' I laughed and said, 'No, no, that's not me. I'm Martin from Wakefield'. "It was absolutely bizarre. I thought the guy who came over to me asking if I was Jan was going to say something like, 'Excuse me, sir, but you're sat in the wrong seat'. I had to double take when he asked me if I was Jan. "That was all I heard of it and then suddenly everybody's phones and my phone started going crazy, saying, 'I've just seen you on telly'.

Martin Warhurst saw the funny side of the mix up. Credit: PA

"There was lots of reaction from people in the crowd - just people coming up and having selfies and people patting me on the back and wishing me luck. "I was on my way back up to the table where we were being hosted and a father and son stopped me and the dad said, 'This is the new manager'." Warhurst can see his likeness to Siewert, who succeeded Norwich boss Daniel Farke in charge of Dortmund's second string, a post held before that by recently-departed Town boss David Wagner. He added: "I was quite happy. It's all in good jest. It's funny to be mistaken in that way and certainly not what I expected when I came to watch a football match. "A couple of the girls next to me had pulled up pictures online to search what he looked like and they did a split screen thing. There is a bit of a resemblance so I can sort of understand where they're coming from - obviously I'm a much more attractive guy, though!

Martin Warhurst watched his Manchester City team win 3-0 at Huddersfield. Credit: PA