Londonderry car bombing nothing to do with Brexit, NI Secretary insists

A car bombing outside a court in Londonderry had nothing to do with Brexit, the Northern Ireland Secretary has insisted. Karen Bradley said no one should try to draw a link with Saturday’s dissident republican terror attack in Derry, just a few miles from the border, with the impasse over the UK’s exit from the European Union and the wrangle over how to deal with the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. Ms Bradley’s statement to the Commons came hours after detectives investigating the bombing detained a fifth suspect.

N Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

On Monday night a solicitor said the first two suspects, detained in the early hours of Sunday morning, had been released unconditionally. Monday also saw two significant security alerts in Derry, triggered by the hijacking of two vehicles by masked men. Police erected a cordon around another abandoned vehicle in the city on Monday night. Ms Bradley told MPs that the weekend bomb blast on Bishop Street, which caused no injuries, had “absolutely nothing to do with Brexit”. “Nobody should try and draw any connection between what happened on Saturday night and any of the discussions we are having in this place or with our friends in Europe, the attack that happened on Saturday night is a result of a threat level that has been in place since before the Brexit vote,” she said. “These are plots and activities that these people have been working on and trying to carry out for many, many years and we need to be clear with them that those activities are not welcome, the people of Northern Ireland do not want to see this kind of activity on their streets.”

Screengrab from CCTV footage of the blast Credit: PSNI/PA

A dissident republican grouping that styles itself as the New IRA has been blamed for the bombing outside Bishop Street court. Dramatic CCTV footage of the incident released by police showed a group of people walking past the car containing the bomb just minutes before the explosion. The Brexit debate has prompted claim and counter claim about whether the imposition of a hard border in Ireland will lead to an upsurge in dissident republican attacks. The Irish Government has warned of the prospect of an increase in violence if physical infrastructure is installed on the border – but the DUP has dismissed this as scaremongering. Some believe the timing of Saturday’s bombing may have had more to do with a symbolic anniversary in history of militant republicanism, as it came ahead of the centenary of the outbreak of Ireland’s War of Independence in 1919. The 50-year-old man arrested on Monday was detained under the Terrorism Act and remained in police custody. Four other men, two aged 21 and others aged 34 and 42, arrested on Sunday in connection with the bomb were released without charge, police said. Officers probing the dissident republican bombing on Saturday night arrested the latest suspect for questioning about an armed robbery in the city last Tuesday. The arrest came as police investigated two vehicle hijackings in the Creggan area of Derry on Monday.

