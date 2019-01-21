Man found carrying machete on train arrested after stop-and-search

A man has been arrested after he was found with a 15in machete on a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) released an image of the weapon with a long, curved blade, which was found during a stop-and-search operation.

Officers drew a Taser during the incident aboard a Greater Anglia Service between Colchester and Witham in Essex.

BTP said the Taser was not used and the man was arrested suspicion of two offences and taken into custody for questioning.