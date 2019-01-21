'There were loads of workers outside all gobsmacked': Man on digger smashes up new Travelodge in Liverpool

Police are appealing for information after a man used a digger to destroy the reception of a new Travelodge hotel on the day it was due to be completed.

Footage of the incident, which contains explicit language, has been shared widely online.

One man was treated for eye irritation due to exposure to diesel according to Merseyside Police.

It is believed thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused by the digger at the new Travelodge hotel on Edge Lane in Liverpool.

“The handover was today, everything completed, we’d put the last tile in, cleaned up and made sure everything was perfect,” ceiling fixer Samuel White, 24, told the Press Association on Monday.

“Then some idiot in a mini digger decided to drive through the middle of the building.”