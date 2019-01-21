Rumours: West Ham's Andy Carroll emerges as shock potential solution to Tottenham's attacking injury woes

Andy Carroll could be a shock target for Tottenham, with the West Ham man seen as an potential solution to Spurs injury problems in attack. (Sun)

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, 23 is set to sign for AC Milan for £30.9m - paving the way for Gonzalo Higuain to move to Chelsea. (Guardian)

Chelsea have joined Manchester City in the pursuit of Barcelona;s 16-year-old Spanish midfielder Ilaix Moriba, who is also wanted by Manchester City. (Sport)

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has tried to convince Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frankie de Jong, 21, to move to the Nou Camp rather than join Paris St-Germain. (Mail)

Liverpool could be challenged by Manchester United for the signing of Benfica’s Portugal Ubder-21 midfielder Joao Felix, 19 (Star)

Leicester City and Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva, 29, is waiting for manager Claude Puel to approve a loan move to French side Bordeaux. (L'Equipe - in French)

Matteo Darmian could return to Italy, with Juventus close to agreeing a loan move for the Manchester United defender. (Guardian)