Russia set to escape further punishment despite missing doping data deadline

Instead of toasting a significant victory in the global fight against cheating, it's likely the World Anti-Doping Agency will be on the back foot again on Tuesday, fending off questions about why it hasn't thrown Russia back out into the cold.

It partly has itself to blame for coming second in the recent PR skirmish over Russia's doping crimes, behind the United States Anti-Doping Agency and a selection of mainly Western athletes who have found a collective, rebellious voice over the past few months.

ITV News understands their patience will be tested once more as Russia escapes further punishment, despite the fact it was two weeks beyond WADA's end of December deadline before it handed over sensitive doping data from its lab in Moscow.

"We've been looking for this information for two years, so 14 days is nothing", is how one WADA insider assessed Russia's delay.

To add further perspective to the significance of recent developments, they went on: "We have managed to get a rogue state that doesn't care what the rest of the world thinks to give up something they didn't want to give us."