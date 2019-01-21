Solicitor who stole £1 million from bereaved families jailed for six years

A solicitor who stole almost £1 million from the estates of dead people has been jailed for six years.

Edgar Stephen Thomas, 58, abused his position to grossly exaggerate the costs of handling money and property belonging to bereaved families.

Swansea Crown Court was told Thomas defrauded 16 "vulnerable" families while he operated Steve Thomas and Co. solicitors as a sole practitioner in Haverfordwest, in west Wales.

After being asked to administrate the money, property and shares declared in the wills of the deceased he grossly inflated his charges, defrauding some families out of up to £100,000.

Prosecutor Jim Davies said: "Whilst acting as a sole practitioner solicitor he defrauded beneficiaries estates with charges that were grossly inflated and unjustified.

"He helped himself to his clients' money without telling them what he was doing."

Mr Davies said Thomas was investigated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority back in 2011 after auditors noticed he had been overcharging his clients.

But an "administration error" meant he was not subjected to any disciplinary action and he continued taking unjustified amounts of money out of his clients’ accounts.

He was subjected to another investigation in 2014 and was forced to close his practice, and was declared bankrupt in 2015 before eventually being struck off as a solicitor a year later.