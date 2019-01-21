Student in 'MAGA' hat denies being racist to Native American in confrontation video

The student who stared and smiled at an elderly Native American protester drumming in his face as his schoolmates chanted and laughed says he did nothing to provoke the man in the videotaped confrontation. Nick Sandmann has identified himself as the youth standing close to Nathan Phillips, a 64-year-old Native American man, as two marches took place at the same time in Washington last week. The Indigenous Peoples March in Washington on Friday coincided with the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters, including a group from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills.

The Indigenous Peoples March in Washington on Friday. Credit: AP

"I am being called every name in the book, including a racist, and I will not stand for this mob-like character assassination of my family’s name," wrote Mr Sandmann, who added he and his parents have received death threats since video of Friday’s confrontation emerged. Both Mr Sandmann and Mr Phillips say they were trying to defuse tensions which were rising among three groups on a day Washington hosted the marches. But video of Mr Sandmann standing very close to Mr Phillips, staring and at times smiling at him as Mr Phillips sang and played a drum, gave many who watched it a different impression. Other students appeared to be laughing at the drummer, and at least one could be seen on video doing a tomahawk chop. The differing accounts emerged on Sunday as the nation picked apart footage from dozens of mobile phones which recorded the incident amid an increasingly divided political climate fuelled by a partial government shutdown over immigration policy.

Videos emerged showing students from the Catholic boys’ high school mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial. Credit: AP

Mr Sandmann said he heard no student sing anything beyond school spirit chants, and he had not even been aware of the Native American group until Mr Phillips approached him. "The protester everyone has seen in the video began playing his drum as he waded into the crowd, which parted for him. I did not see anyone try to block his path," Mr Sandmann wrote. "He locked eyes with me and approached me, coming within inches of my face. Mr Sandmann said one of the Native American protesters yelled at them that they "stole our land" and they should "go back to Europe," but also said he never spoke to or interacted with Mr Phillips. The 64-year-old Native American said: "Here in America we are supposed to be able to express ourselves." "I am tired of seeing my country, this country, falling apart," Mr Phillips added.

The incident sparked a media furore Credit: AP