UK Weather Forecast: Cloud, rain and hill snow spreading south east overnight.

Tonight:Band of rain and hill snow continues to move southeastwards, clearing the southeast by dawn. Wintry showers in north and west. Widespread frost post front, and ice risk. Windy.

Tuesday:Blustery, wintry showers will be most frequent and heaviest in the west, with a risk of thunder here. The showers will penetrate into central and eastern areas at times.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Cold, with wintry showers in places on Wednesday, with sunshine elsewhere. Becoming less cold and cloudier thereafter, with some rain spreading erratically eastwards from Thursday, perhaps preceded by snow.