UK Weather Forecast: Hill snow and a risk of ice tonight.

This Evening and Tonight:A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards, clearing the southeast by dawn. Strong winds could give temporary blizzards over hills in northern Scotland. Wintry showers will follow in north and west with a widespread risk of ice.

Tuesday:A cold day with strong winds in the west. Showers will fall as sleet, snow and hail, with snow accumulations mainly over the hills. A risk of ice forming later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Cold, with wintry showers in places on Wednesday and sunshine elsewhere. Becoming milder and cloudier thereafter, with some rain spreading erratically eastwards from Thursday, perhaps preceded by snow.