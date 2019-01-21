Wale actor Raphel Famotibe 'shocked' to make Oscars shortlist

Up and coming actor Raphel Famotibe has told ITV News he is "shocked" his latest film Wale which tackles race and social injustice in Britain has made the Oscars shortlist.

The 20 minute film features Mr Famotibe playing an 18-year-old young offender trying to launch a business as a mechanic.

Directed by Barnaby Blackburn the portrays racial prejudices that still exist in Britain today.

For Mr Famotibe, it's his first big role.

When asked about the movie's place in the Oscars shortlist he told ITV News: "I'm still shocked it feels like a dream."